Tom Felton Hosts ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion In Celebration Of The 19th Anniversary

The cast of “Harry Potter” had a virtual celebration for the 19th anniversary of the first film being released.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) hosted the event which included Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas) and more.

Grint, who just became a first time dad, shared a story about how he always had a hard time not laughing during sombre scenes, including Dumbledore’s funeral.

“I remember on Potter it would always be the most inappropriate scenes, like Dumbledore’s funeral was a particularly bad one,” Grint recalled. “For some reason I found that absolutely hilarious.”

Adding, “Yeah, once you start laughing, it’s very hard to stop. I had a particularly bad reputation, they used to call me Go Again Grint because I could never do anything without doing it like 20 times.”

“This is just a mere preview of the nostalgia that we will go through next year when it is 20 years since the first film is released,” Radcliffe said.