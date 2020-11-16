Catherine Giudici Sends Heartfelt Birthday Message To ‘Dream Man’ Sean Lowe

Former “Bachelor” stars Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are proving that they are just as in love with each other as they were when they first met back in season 17 of the show.

Giudici took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday tribute to Lowe on Monday.

Marking her husband’s 37th year, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the man that makes every single moment better.”

Captioning a picture, in which Lowe shows off his winning smile, Giudici continued, “I can’t imagine going through life with a better partner. Thank you for making me laugh about everything and nothing, for picking up our children when they fall down, for saying ‘I love you’ every chance you get.”

She added, “You have always been my dream man, you giant hunk of hotness. Happy birthday my love!”

The loved-up couple are parents to sons Samuel Thomas, 4, Isaiah Hendrix, 2, and daughter Mia Mejia, 10 months.

The pair tied the knot just one year after making things official on the 2013 series.

Their beautiful family currently resides in Dallas, Texas.