Kylie Jenner Debuts New Grinch Themed Cosmetics Collection

Kylie Jenner is making beauty fans green with envy thanks to her new Grinch inspired cosmetics range.

The makeup mogul took to Instagram to showcase a look from the Christmas themed collection on Monday.

Captioning a photo of herself with lime-green hair, Jenner wrote, “The GRINCH X KYLIE collection launches THIS THURSDAY 11.19.”

The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star also gave fans a preview of some of the items that will feature in the collection.

Last week, Stormi’s mom teased the new makeup line in a sexy green outfit.

“Can you guess the theme of my holiday collection this year 👀🎄 … reveal coming TOMORROW,” wrote on Instagram.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a Dr. Seuss book that was first published in 1957.

The story was later made into a hit 2000 movie starring Jim Carrey.