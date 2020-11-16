Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Announce ‘Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event’

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be spicing up the festive season with their signature country flavour.

The husband and wife duo are set to star in their own Christmas TV special on CBS.

“Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” will see Brooks and Yearwood performing seasonal songs “for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during the holidays,” according to a press release shared with Taste of Country.

The pair will also be taking requests for tunes from audience members at home.

The show will be produced with minimal crew and no live audience will be present due to the ongoing pandemic.

The programme follows the successful “Garth and Trisha: Live By Request!” special that aired in April.

The previous special served as a pick-me-up for fans who couldn’t get to concerts because of COVID. The singers even performed an incredible rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow”.

“Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” will air on CBS on Dec. 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET.