‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Clarifies Use Of KN95 Masks On Set

When “Grey’s Anatomy” returned last week, viewers were quick to point out the use of KN95 on set.

Some commented that the cast shouldn’t get the medical grade masks to wear in-between takes and they should be left for healthcare professionals.

RELATED: Ellen Pompeo, Debbie Allen, Krista Vernoff & Chandra Wilson Discuss The End Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

However, Camilla Luddington is setting the record straight on if the cast has been given extras.

“If you see any of us wearing KN95s behind the scenes it’s because we are wearing our costume masks. We don’t also get an extra KN95 to wear between takes,” she tweeted.

If you see any of us wearing KN95s behind the scenes it’s because we are wearing our costume masks. We don’t also get an extra KN95 to wear between takes. https://t.co/f4eJjimdtX — Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) November 16, 2020

As for when production of the drama did have to shut down in March due to the pandemic, the show donated all their equipment to the healthcare workers.

“Shonda [Rhimes] sort of handed over all of our masks and hospital gowns — everything we had,” Kim Raver previously said. “I was in New York doing Third Watch on 9/11, and [the producers] did the same thing, donating lights and anything else that they could use at Ground Zero. In these moments, I really believe that the good comes out [in people].”

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunner Promises More Of Patrick Dempsey

“Grey’s Anatomy” has now started season 19, which will tackle the pandemic. During the promo for the new season, both “Grey’s” and “Station 19” paid tribute to healthcare workers and dedicated the season to them.