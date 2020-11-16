Isaiah Washington Slams Katherine Heigl On Twitter Over A Decade After ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Feud

Isaiah Washington appears to be reigniting old drama with former “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star, Katherine Heigl.

Washington took to Twitter on Monday to share a Tweet in which he slammed the “Knocked Up” actress.

“This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again,” he wrote.

This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech. pic.twitter.com/fQ6L1zfQRR — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) November 16, 2020

“The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech.”

Commenting underneath the post, Washington added, “I’ve learned that all money ain’t good money and no amount of money can replace your dignity and integrity. Some call it living by your principles.”

Heigl has not responded.

The pair first came to blows back in 2007 after Heigl called out Washington for allegedly using a homophobic slur towards fellow “Grey’s Anatomy” star, T.R. Knight.

“No, I did not call T.R. a f****t. Never happened, never happened,” said Washington, denying the claims at the time. “There is no way I could do anything so vile, and so horrible, not only to a castmate but to a fellow human being.”

Heigl stood by her claims and her choice to make the matter public.