Dolly Parton Praised By Fans After Donating $1-Million To Coronavirus Vaccine Research

Dolly Parton is more than willing to do her bit amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna became the latest company to reveal their plans for a promising COVID-19 vaccine this week, following news from Pfizer.

It was then reported that Parton had helped fund the whole thing, paying $1-million of her own money to help pay for crucial research, as part of her support for the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The news was revealed in a New England Journal of Medicine article written about the vaccine and how multiple medical teams had been working on it continuously for the past 12 months.

The Massachusetts-based drugmaker’s vaccine is said to be 94.5 per cent effective, according to NBC News.

The Guardian was among the first to reveal the Parton donation news back in April. Moderna first began trials for a vaccine on March 16.

The country icon was immediately praised online when news of the donation emerged. See some of the reaction below.

Dolly Parton getting us a Covid-19 vaccine, like the absolute boss she is. — Mark Worgan (@worgztheowl) November 17, 2020

Dolly Parton, Praise Be Upon Her Name. https://t.co/5gzbuP3Qlx — Van Badham (@vanbadham) November 17, 2020

To no one's surprise, Dolly Parton turns out to be better version of Batman https://t.co/bQ6uW5h98N — Anna Bogutskaya (@annabdemented) November 17, 2020

Of course Dolly Parton did more to save us from COVID than all of the Trumps combined. https://t.co/QXylXHwUBo — Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) November 17, 2020

more evidence that Dolly Parton is an actual saint https://t.co/48F3iHBw98 — 🦃 Patrick 🖤 (@starclusterr) November 17, 2020

Just when I thought I couldn't love Dolly Parton more https://t.co/TS98Ejroy5 — Prashansa Srivastava (@prashansa_25) November 17, 2020