‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Faced With A Very Tough Decision After Watching Contestants Belt Out Incredible Celine Dion Cover

Kelly Clarkson had a very difficult decision to make during Monday night’s “The Voice”.

Team Kelly’s Marisa Corvo and Ryan Gallagher battled it out on the latest episode of the show, with the pair belting out a stunning version of Celine Dion’s “I Surrender”.

Clarkson screamed after the performance, “Oh my gawd,” before telling her fellow coaches, “That was a big song, y’all.”

The coaches had nothing but praise for the duo, with Blake Shelton saying Corvo “absolutely took over the room here,” adding she “destroyed the place,” despite Gallagher also having an incredible voice.

Gwen Stefani said Corvo entered the room with her “huge personality and passion and ready to have her moment, it was hard to ignore that,” but insisted both were “so talented.”

Clarkson admitted it was the “hardest battle” she had to judge, insisting: “You’re both very gifted.”

She ended up choosing Corvo, telling the camera: “I couldn’t deny how Marisa just nailed it.”

However, it wasn’t the end for Gallagher either, with him getting Clarkson’s “save.” See his reaction in the clip above.