Chance The Rapper Raps Kid Versions Of His Own Songs On ‘Fallon’

Kids are the hot new poets.

On Monday night, Chance the Rapper appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and Jimmy Fallon had him play a game of “Kid Raps”.

For the game, Chance and Fallon each took turns rapping songs from the artist’s catalogue, but with the lyrics replaced by lines written by children.

Chance spit verses written by a 6-year-old, inspired by the title of his song “Juice”.

“Juice juice in the park/Juice juice in the house,” he rapped. “Juice juice in the yard/Juice juice juice juice.”

Fallon then took on a rap written by an 11-year-old and based on the song “Brain Cells”.

“I have a big brain and big toes/But you know what, doesn’t shows,” he rapped, as Chance giggled watching.

Chance later joined G Herbo for a performance their new song “PTSD”, and ended it with a touching tribute to late rapper Juice WRLD.