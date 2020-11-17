Lindsay Lohan Says She’s Definitely Up For Another ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion

Lindsay Lohan wants to get the “Mean Girls” cast back together again.

The actress appeared on “The OG Mama D Podcast” with her mom Dina and Chanel Omari, with the trio discussing the recent “Mean Girls” virtual get together which was hosted by Katie Couric on Oct. 3, otherwise known as “Mean Girls Day.”

The actress said when asked about a sequel and about the recent reunion, “I mean, I know that they’re going to do something, but I just don’t know exactly what yet. And it would be an honour to be a part of it. Obviously it was really fun to do, you know, the catching up altogether the reunion, because it felt like, and then they didn’t air part of this, but it felt like it was, we’d all just seen each other the day before.”

Adding, “It still feels like we know each other so well, because we spent so much time with each other and we discussed how it’s been working with each other. That it’s been so continuous over the years. That it’s, it feels like we’re all still good friends, which was really nice to catch up with everyone. So that was really fun.”

The star also spoke about wanting to do Broadway, telling the pair: “I would definitely consider Broadway. I mean, I did ‘Speed The Plow’ in the West End in London. So we were talking about bringing that to Broadway off Broadway and I’m not sure what happened with it, but I would definitely do Broadway. I love the amazing triple threat sing dance act!”

They then discussed her wish for her mom Dina to be on “Dancing With The Stars”.

“My mom needs to be on ‘Dancing With The Stars’. And I want to go and cheer her on,” she said. “That would be like my dream to see her on [it]. She would do so well, if not win. She was a dancer, her whole life, you know, she was a ballerina!”