Quentin Tarantino Penning Two Books For Harper, Including One Focusing On 1970s Cinema

Quentin Tarantino is adding “author” to his resume.

The “Reservoir Dogs” director has signed a two-book deal with HarperCollins imprint, Harper.

Set for release next summer, his first book will be the novelization of his fictional retro-themed film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”, which landed 10 Academy Award nominations including one for Best Original Screenplay.

“The ’70s movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading. And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre,” Tarantino says of his book deal, via Deadline. “So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’, my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavour that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.”

Tarantino’s second book will be a work of non-fiction called Cinema Speculation and will see the director take an in-depth look into the films of the 1970s. A lover of film theory and criticism, Tarantino has hinted he may turn to writing about his love of film following his previously-announced retirement after his tenth film.

Harper describes the book as a “deep dive into the movies of the 1970s, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing ‘what if’s,’ from one of cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, and its most devoted fan.”

A release date for Cinema Speculation has not yet been announced.