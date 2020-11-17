Kaley Cuoco Is Jealous Of Her Chihuahua Getting All The Paparazzi Attention

It’s tough having to compete for media attention with your dog.

On Monday, Kaley Cuoco appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and talks about how her elderly chihuahua Sir Dump Truck has been stealing her paparazzi coverage.

She described recently walking her dog outside her New York apartment and at first being annoyed to see photographers there waiting for her.

“Every time I’d come down early in the morning to take Dumpy out to the bathroom, there was paparazzi,” she said. “And I’m thinking, ‘Oh, my God. They just won’t leave me alone.’ Well, an article came out a few days later that my girlfriend sent me and it said, ‘Dump Truck goes to the bathroom with blonde owner.’ Had nothing to do with me!”

She continued, “I was pretty p***ed let me tell you. The narcissist inside me thought everyone wanted to see me, but I was sorely mistaken.”

Cuoco and her husband took in the pup earlier this year near the start of the pandemic, joking that they spent quarantine “surrounded by a lot of dogs and a lot of alcohol.”

She added of Sir Dump Truck, “He was supposed to be a foster and I turned into a foster fail. I turned into a girl with a dog and a stroller, which I really didn’t want to become.”

Reacting to a video of herself walking the dog in a stroller, Cuoco said, “I didn’t want to be that person you know. We have multiple dogs, none of which have strollers. In the stroller, he has this bravery and self-assurance. As you can see, he barks. He becomes completely aggressive in the stroller. I don’t know what comes over in his brain.”