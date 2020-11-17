Normani Reflects On Fifth Harmony Stint: ‘I Didn’t Feel Like I Was Given The Opportunity’

Normani is thriving as a solo artist, but says she was not given the opportunity to succeed as part of Fifth Harmony.

The “Motivation” singer landed the December 2020 cover of Women’s Health, opening up about her departure from Fifth Harmony, self-growth and more.

“That alters the perception you have of yourself,” Normani says. “Having certain things happen so blatantly while also feeling like the ‘other’ and being so young and hearing the public compare [us] took a toll on my confidence.”

“For a long time, I didn’t believe in myself because I didn’t feel like I was given the opportunity to,” she adds.

RELATED: Ally Brooke Says Fifth Harmony Had Option To Bring In A Popular Singer

Normani. Photo: Dennis Leupold for Women’s Health

These days, Normani’s celebrity fan base includes renowned artists like Beyonce, Janet Jackson and Rihanna.

“It’s alarming when people you’ve looked up to, respect, and who kind of define who you are believe in you,” she shares. “But it definitely gives me confidence. I’m grateful to feel seen and heard and like I can be the voice for so many people.”

“Being a Black woman, I feel we’re so multifaceted and have so much that we’re capable of,” Normani continues. “It’s really important to show Black girls and Black boys that can be anything they want to be.”

The star is all about establishing a more fulfilling career.

“For a long time, I was stressed out about checking boxes like, ‘Is this Black enough? Is this pop enough?’” she says. “But music started feeling way better when I just went into the studio with the mentality of being Normani.”

RELATED: Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Debuts New Solo Single ’50ft.’

Normani. Photo: Dennis Leupold for Women’s Health

“People will always remember how you made them feel and what a record did for them,” Normani explains. “My lyrics have more depth, and they’re more intentional and come from a more authentic place, because I now feel more connected to myself than before.”

One tool Normani is using for self-growth is something that everyone can use.

“Words of affirmation are new for me. I look at myself in the mirror and manifest and speak things that I want to happen as if they already did, as if I’m already that version of myself,” she concludes. “I’ve tried to flip it and control that narrative for myself.”

The December 2020 cover issue of Women’s Health is available on Nov. 24.