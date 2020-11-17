Harry Styles’ Mom Defends Singer’s Vogue Cover After Candace Owens Slams Him For Gender-Blurring Looks

By Becca Longmire.

Harry Styles’ mother Anne Twist spoke about the One Direction star hitting headlines with his recent Vogue cover during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Lorraine”.

Host Lorraine Kelly mentioned people criticizing Styles for wearing a dress and feminine garments for the shoot, something which right-wing commentator Candace Owens recently slammed.

Twist admitted she may have played a part in Styles’ love of androgyny.

She shared, “I think maybe I had something to do with it because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with the kids when they were smaller, which Gemma [his sister] hated but Harry always embraced. But who doesn’t love doing a bit of dress up?”

Twist’s comments come after Owens slammed the magazine, calling Styles’ fashion-forward looks “an outright attack” and asked the mag to “bring back manly men.”

The likes of Olivia Wilde were among those reacting to Owens, with the actress calling her “pathetic.”

Styles is the first male to grace the cover of the publication solo in its 127-year history.

Twist was on “Lorraine” to raise awareness for Parkinson’s U.K., having recently done a wing walk for charity.

