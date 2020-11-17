Harry Styles’ Mom Defends Singer’s Vogue Cover After Candace Owens Slams Him For Gender-Blurring Looks

Harry Styles’ mother Anne Twist spoke about the One Direction star hitting headlines with his recent Vogue cover during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Lorraine”.

Host Lorraine Kelly mentioned people criticizing Styles for wearing a dress and feminine garments for the shoot, something which right-wing commentator Candace Owens recently slammed.

Twist admitted she may have played a part in Styles’ love of androgyny.

She shared, “I think maybe I had something to do with it because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with the kids when they were smaller, which Gemma [his sister] hated but Harry always embraced. But who doesn’t love doing a bit of dress up?”

Mum of Gemma and Harry Styles, @MrsAnneTwist, shares how proud she is of her children and what she thinks about @Harry_Styles latest VOGUE shoot. Watch ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/ELfqpr3c6z — Lorraine (@lorraine) November 17, 2020

Twist’s comments come after Owens slammed the magazine, calling Styles’ fashion-forward looks “an outright attack” and asked the mag to “bring back manly men.”

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

The likes of Olivia Wilde were among those reacting to Owens, with the actress calling her “pathetic.”

Styles is the first male to grace the cover of the publication solo in its 127-year history.

Twist was on “Lorraine” to raise awareness for Parkinson’s U.K., having recently done a wing walk for charity.