Dan Levy Named On People’s Sexiest Man Alive List Of 2020: ‘This Form Of Sexy Is A Niche Market’

Actor, writer, Emmy-winner, and now one of People‘s Sexiest Men Alive.

Dan Levy is making his debut on the magazine’s coveted and oh-so-handsome list of the world’s sexiest men.

“This form of sexy is a niche market,” the 37-year-old Canadian jokes in the new issue of People.

With the pandemic keeping everyone – including the very sexy – inside for most of 2020, Levy reveals how he’s making the most of lockdown, especially when it comes to perfecting his skills in the kitchen and his cocktail game.

I have spent the past 13 weeks taking the Indigenous Studies course through the faculty of @UANativeStudies at U of A. The weekly discussions we had were nothing short of transformational. Help me support the faculty by donating here: https://t.co/yCInZbwqeF pic.twitter.com/VXACgYfnW3 — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 15, 2020

“I was trying different pasta sauces, I was making breads, I was baking cookies,” the “Schitt’s Creek” star shares. “I did the Levain bakery chocolate chip cookies that I found the recipe online, and they weren’t quite as good. I did a banana bread recipe that a friend swore by, and then I made it, and it wasn’t quite as good.”

But like a lot of other people, he too tried (and failed) at baking sourdough bread.

“I did a sourdough bread that turned out like a really heavy, dense brick,” he adds, explaining that all of his kitchen exploits hammered home the fact that he should leave the cooking to the experts.

“All it did for me was remind myself that I should be saving my money and putting it towards ordering food so that someone can do it for me,” he says, while admitting he’s also been trying to nail the art of the Cosmopolitan. “I was doing Negronis, Manhattans and I have been trying to perfect a Cosmopolitan.”

One Peloton bike purchase aside, Levy says he’s “too short-tempered for a puzzle” and has instead been binge-watching “Insecure”, “Normal People” and some reality TV faves while spending time with his rescue pup, Redmond.

“I was watching ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’. I was watching ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’,” says Levy, who will next appear in the rom-com “The Happiest Season”. “We were really into sophisticated fare at first and now it’s people throwing drinks at each other on a yacht.”

But it’s not just cocktails and TV for Levy, he’s also gone back to school by attending the free online course “Indigenous Canada” offered by the University of Alberta. Within two weeks of singing up and encouraging fans to join him, more than 64,000 people had registered for the course. Since then, Levy has announced he will match donations to U of A’s Native Studies Faculty.

Despite an unpredictable 2020, Levy has hope for when we reach the other side of the pandemic.

“I do think that there has been a sense of community that’s been established around this quarantine,” he says. “Everyone going through a very similar situation in terms of having the same restrictions on themselves, I think it’s forced us to communicate. It certainly opened up lines of communication for me. In times of crisis, all you have to do is be grateful for what you have. I’m very curious to see what happens in the next year.”

People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue is on newsstands on Friday. This year’s “Sexiest Man Alive” cover star will be announced on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. ET.