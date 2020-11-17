Meghan Trainor Is Abstaining For 9 Months: ‘I Can’t Have Sex While Our Son Is In Between Us’

Sex is off the table for at least nine months for Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara.

Trainor and Sabara announced their pregnancy in October on “Today”. The “All About That Bass” singer recently followed-up with Today Parents and revealed why the celebrity couple are taking a break from the bedroom.

“Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can’t have sex while our son is in between us,” Trainor explained. “All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there’s a little boy in my belly.”

Trainor also dished on how jealous her friends are of her relationship with the “Spy Kids” actor.

“Our relationship really messes with my girlfriends’ minds,” she gushed. “They’re all like, ‘How the hell am I going to find a Daryl?’ He’s so good. He’s unbelievable.”

Trainor and Sabara met in 2014 and started dating in 2016. They got engaged a few days short of Christmas Day in 2017 and got married the next year on Trainor’s 25th birthday.