Jason Momoa Honours The Late Autumn Snyder

Tuesday is a day of unity for Jason Momoa as he supports the Snyder Family in remembering their late daughter, Autumn Snyder.

Momoa worked with filmmaker Zack Snyder on “Justice League”. On Tuesday, the “Game of Thrones” alum brought attention to a new website honouring the late Autumn.

“I am deeply connected to the Synder ohana,” Momoa explained, “‘Ohana’ meaning family. Supporting and spreading awareness is the least I can offer please take a look.”

Momoa then shared the official statement from the Snyder family.

“We’ve created this official tribute site, as many continue to be inspired by Autumn, offering their support to the important work of this foundation,” the description reads. “Today, more than ever, recognizing and destigmatizing conversations surrounding mental health, suicide awareness and prevention is crucial.”

“We are honoured by the amazing way Autumn’s legacy has inspired so many to dedicate their efforts and resources to help others when they need it most,” the statement concludes.

Autumn was born in China and adopted by Zack Snyder and his wife. She died from suicide in March 2017, at the age of 21.

See reaction to Momoa’s tribute below.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.