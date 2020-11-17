Nick Jonas Is Returning To ‘The Voice’ Next Season And He’s Ready To Win It All

“The Voice” is bringing back a fan-favourite coach for its 20th season.

On Tuesday, Nick Jonas revealed he will be returning the to hit reality competition series, with his eye dead-set on coaching a winner.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Jokes About Quitting After Amazing Battle Round Performance By Her Youngest Singers

In a video posted to Instagram, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are all seen on set wondering who the new coach for next season will be.

That’s when they come across Jonas, who’s sitting on the floor meditating and having a dream about his big comeback.

“I’ve been living and breathing ‘The Voice’ since season 18,” he says. “I’ve honed in my skills. Channel your inner champion. Make Blake cry! Little do these coaches know, I’ve grown stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master.”

RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Faced With A Very Tough Decision After Watching Contestants Belt Out Incredible Celine Dion Cover

Shelton interrupts, “What are you doing, taking a nap?”

“A warrior never sleeps,” Jonas responds.

The singer joined “The Voice” for season 18, where he brought Thunderstorm Artis all the way to the finale earlier this year, but lost out to Team Shelton’s Todd Tilghman.

“The Voice” is currently airing its 19th season.