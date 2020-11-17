Katy Perry Teams With Tiësto And Aitana For ‘Resilient’ Remix

Katy Perry enlists Tiësto and Aitana for her reimagining of “Resilient”.

Perry uploaded the #OpenToBetter music video for the official Tiësto remix for the song of her new album, Smile. The new release also marks a collaboration between Perry and Coca-Cola for the brand’s “Open” platform.

RELATED: Katy Perry Brings World Premiere Performance Of ‘Only Love’

“To me, this campaign is about growing through challenges,” Perry says in a press release. “I think the song ‘Resilient’ ties so well into that because being resilient is getting back up after you fall, growing from failure, and getting through that challenge.”

“I loved the unity perspective Aitana brought to the song, and how it evolves the message into the importance of being resilient as a group,” she continues. “It’s not always just about personal growth, we need to grow together too!”

Tiësto also dishes on the collaboration with Perry, Aitana and Coca-Cola.

RELATED: Katy Perry, BTS, Ciara And More Join ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

“Whether through my music or my live performances, creating feel-good and uplifting moments is my passion!” says the world-renowned DJ. “Our mission is to inspire much-needed optimism and happiness in our world, particularly during this time!”

“Getting to work with Katy Perry on one of her singles feels like I am dreaming!” adds Aitana. “With the incredible Tiësto involved as well… I hope this new version of ‘Resilient’ provides a moment of upliftment and happiness for people that are facing any challenge, big or small.”