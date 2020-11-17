Shazam Reveals ‘Dance Monkey’ Is The Most Shazamed Song Of All Time

People really want to know who sings the hit “Dance Monkey”.

Shazam has revealed its list of the all-time most Shazamed songs, and the 2019 Tones and I song came out right at the top.

RELATED: The Weeknd Takes Canada Straight To The Top In Shazam’s Latest Music Insights, Named Artist Of The Year

“Shazam has been a huge platform for me in terms of reaching people. I didn’t have a following when I released ‘Dance monkey,’ but it gave me the opportunity to reach more people and elevate my fan-base, which has all let to creating a career for myself,” Tones and I told Variety in a statement. “Shazam is definitely an app designed to help more unknown artists, and everyone knows Tones loves an up-and-comer!”

Other hit-makers on the Top 10 list include Avicii, Ed Sheeran, Sia and Hozier.

RELATED: Songs By Burna Boy And Maluma Were The Most Shazamed Of ‘One World’ Special

Check out the list below: