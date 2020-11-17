Shazam Reveals ‘Dance Monkey’ Is The Most Shazamed Song Of All Time

By Corey Atad.

People really want to know who sings the hit “Dance Monkey”.

Shazam has revealed its list of the all-time most Shazamed songs, and the 2019 Tones and I song came out right at the top.

“Shazam has been a huge platform for me in terms of reaching people. I didn’t have a following when I released ‘Dance monkey,’ but it gave me the opportunity to reach more people and elevate my fan-base, which has all let to creating a career for myself,” Tones and I told Variety in a statement. “Shazam is definitely an app designed to help more unknown artists, and everyone knows Tones loves an up-and-comer!”

Other hit-makers on the Top 10 list include Avicii, Ed Sheeran, Sia and Hozier.

Check out the list below:

  1. Tones and I “Dance Monkey”
  2. Robin Schulz, Lilly Wood & the Prick “Prayer in C”
  3. Passenger “Let Her Go”
  4. Avicii “Wake Me Up”
  5. Major Lazer “Lean on”
  6. Ed Sheeran “Thinking Out Loud”
  7. Sia “Cheap Thrills”
  8. Gotye “Somebody That I Used to Know”
  9. Kings, Cookin’ on 3 Burners “This Girl”
  10. Hozier “Take Me to Church”
