Vanessa Kirby And Shia LaBeouf Lead Gut-Wrenching Tale Of Loss In ‘Pieces Of A Woman’

Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf play a couple grappling with their grief in the gut-wrenching Netflix drama “Pieces Of A Woman”.

The film follows Martha (Kirby) and Sean (LaBeouf), an unlikely couple on the verge of becoming parents.

The official description reads: “When a planned home birth has tragic consequences, a devastated Martha and Sean drown in their grief as their midwife (Molly Parker) faces a public trial for criminal negligence. With a domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn) and a crumbling relationship, Martha struggles with her feelings of loss and despair as she learns how to move forward.”

Kirby earned raves for her performance following the film’s screenings at the Venice International Film Festival, where she won the Best Actress Award for her searing performance. Filmed in Montreal, the film also played at TIFF in September.

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, “Pieces Of A Woman” will arrive on Netflix on Jan. 7, 2021.