Kellyanne Conway Reacts To Daughter Claudia Appearing On ‘American Idol’

Kellyanne Conway, former Counselor to U.S. President Donald Trump, is proud mama as her daughter auditions for “American Idol”.

Claudia revealed on Sunday that she was auditioning for the iconic singing competition. The 16-year-old shared the news on her popular TikTok account.

“Hey guys! I’m here at ‘American Idol’ confessional,” Claudia said in one video. “I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that.”

Perry confirmed the news in a short video posted on Monday: “Well, well, well, let the games begin because Claudia just tried out for ‘American Idol’.”

Safe to say Conway is thrilled to see her daughter on such a huge platform.

“Claudia and her siblings are taught to be independent self-starters and free thinkers who dream big and aim high,” Conway told People. “She sets goals and works toward them. Of course, ‘American Idol’ is next level!”

“We are proud of Claudia for entering the arena and sharing her beautiful voice and inspirational message about mental health with others,” Conway concluded.