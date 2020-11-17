‘The Crown’ Creator On Writing ‘Made Up’ Scenes For Drama Based On True Life Events

No, “The Crown” is not a documentary.

Despite being based on true events, the hit Netflix series features many scenes that are either partly or wholly fictional, and creator Peter Morgan is defending the choice.

In a scene in the show’s new season, Lord Louis Mountbatten, played by Charles Dance, is shown writing a letter to Prince Charles, ordering him to “some sweet and innocent well-tempered girl with no past” instead of pursuing an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Charles receives the latter only after learning that Mountbatten has been assassinated by the IRA, but some criticized the show, saying that there is no evidence such a letter ever existed.

“I made up in my head — whether it’s right or wrong — what we know is that Mountbatten was really responsible for taking Charles to one side at precisely this point and saying, ‘Look, you know, enough already with playing the field. It’s time you got married and it’s time you provided an heir,'” Morgan said on the official “The Crown” podcast.

“I think everything that’s in the letter that Mountbatten writes to Charles is what I really believe — you know, based on everything I’ve read and people I’ve spoken to, that that represents his view,” he continued. “We will never know if it was put into a letter, and we will never know if Charles got that letter before or after Mountbatten’s death but in this particular drama, this is how I decided to deal with it.”