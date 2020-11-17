Sarah Silverman Is Still Grieving Adam Schlesinger’s Death: I’m ‘Still In Shock’

It’s been seven months since the world lost musician Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman is still grieving.

The comedian, 49, joined Howard Stern on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” and opened up about losing her close friend to COVID-19.

As Silverman recalled, she moved to New York City before the pandemic hit to adapt her memoir The Bedwetter into a Broadway musical with the Fountains Of Wayne frontman. But before they got any work done, Schlesinger got really sick.

“Me and the two writers and the director got together and did a table read just right before we started rehearsals the next Monday and then, like, the next day everything shut down,” Silverman said. “And then a couple days after that, my writing partner [Schlesinger] was texting me, ‘Oh my God… I think I’ve got this f**kin’ thing. I have like a 103 fever and I have a cough! But I can’t get a test anywhere.'”

Two days later, Schlesinger updated her with more news on his condition.

“‘You’re not gonna believe where I am. I’m in the f**king hospital with COVID!,'” Schlesinger told her. “‘Like, I have pneumonia from COVID.'”

After a while, Schlesinger stopped responding to her texts, “And I got really nervous [because] he didn’t respond, so I called the hospital and the hospital said, ‘Oh he was discharged today.'”

But it turns out, he was moved to a COVID-19 hospital.

“He was immediately put on a ventilator,” Silverman recalled. “They were trying this experimental thing and then three days in a row he got incrementally better but the doctor said, ‘be cautiously optimistic,’ and then the next day… he died.”

Silverman says she’s “still in shock” over his death. “There’s no pattern to this thing.”

Schlesinger died on April 1. He was 53.