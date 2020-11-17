Lana Del Rey Responds After Facing Backlash For Wearing Controversial Mesh Mask: ‘It Had Plastic On The Inside’

Lana Del Rey is setting the record straight about those mesh mask photos.

The singer was criticized online after wearing what appeared to be a see-through mask at a fan meet-and-greet for her new poetry book in Los Angeles.

Lana Del Rey wearing a mesh face mask is ridiculous even on a selfish level for her- she's a singer and makes her money off it, does she not want to protect her lungs as much as she can? — Ol Gammy (@Witchfynder1313) October 5, 2020

has lana del rey addressed her ridiculous mesh mask yet? i really wanna see what excuse she has for that shit storm tbh pic.twitter.com/xhVMEjpZec — crafty lil pidge 🍁 | shinee’s back!! (@ramendates) October 4, 2020

However, keen to have her say, Rey shared an article from the Michigan Daily on Twitter Tuesday, which had the headline: “Lana Del Rey wore a mesh mask. What now?”

Rey responded, “Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days.”

“I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care, [but] the mask had plastic [sewn in] on the inside,” she went on, adding, “I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that.”

The article also read, “Other whispers online have suggested that Del Rey glamorizes abusive and toxic relationships; some have accused the artist of being a secret ‘Trump supporter,’ going so far as to say that Del Rey’s American vintage style is indicative of her personal politics (‘Harken, ye old glory days’). However, all of these accusations and musings on the internet are just that –– whispers.”

Rey hit back, “Again not that I believe it’s anyone’s business at all-but I made it clear who I voted for. And I don’t glamorize tough relationships. Relationships can just be tough. Period. Every other singer sings about the same damn thing. Always have, Probably always will. Thanks stay tuned.”

The musician’s latest comments come after she snapped at a social media user for suggesting she voted for Trump in the U.S. election.