Matthew McConaughey And His Mom Drop By ‘Red Table Talk’ And Get Candid About Their 8-Year Estrangement

Matthew McConaughey and his mom Kay have had some tough times in their relationship.

The two have patched things up, but this week they appeared together on “Red Table Talk” to get candid about their 8-year estrangement.

“Mom and I had a rough patch for about eight years right after I got famous, but we healed that up back in 2004,” he said, explaining that things started getting bad after the success of his hit “A Time to Kill”.

“I started having my weekly Sunday call home to call my mother … mother wouldn’t answer the phone, a fan of my fame was answering the phone,” McConaughey continued. “I was trying to find my own balance with fame and I would share things with her and to whatever amount of innocence it was — we can now completely laugh about it — but some of those things I would share might show up in the six o’clock news three days later.”

The actor recalled a house tour his mom gave to the show “Hardy Copy” in which she shared embarrassing trivia about him.

“Mom’s leading the camera, ‘Here’s the bed where I caught him in Michelle, it’s no big deal, because he didn’t last,'” he said. “‘And here’s the bathroom, walked in on him and caught him doing you know what.’ I’m going, ‘Holy s**t, mom!'”

Kay admitted she did the tour because she never thought he would find out.

After not being able to talk to her as his mom for about eight years, McConaughey finally felt his career was stable enough to bring her back into his life.

“I said, ‘Mom, hit that red carpet, tell them all the stories you want,’ and she’s been great about it since,” he said.

“I definitely understand it. Doesn’t mean I don’t want the pictures, but I do understand,” Kay said. “I was enjoying his fame more than he was, I guess. Aren’t we proud?”

Kay also shared the story of how her husband, Matthew’s father, died while they were having sex.

“My husband died making love to me,” she said. “I remember saying, when he fell back, ‘What’s the matter big boy, I wear you out?’ No response, no response, something’s wrong. So I run across the street to my neighbor and I say nothing’s wrong … I had no idea it was too much, his heart just stopped.”