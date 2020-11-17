50 Cent Is ‘Sure’ That Lil Wayne ‘Got Paid’ For Donald Trump Endorsement

50 Cent believes Lil Wayne was paid a hefty sum to publicly endorse U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

The “I Get Money” rapper recently caught up with “The Breakfast Club”. He received criticism for endorsing Trump before later backtracking on his statement.

His fellow rapper Lil Wayne received similar backlash. 50 Cent told Charlamagne Tha God and company he was offered $1 million to attend Trump’s inauguration.

“He was needing it for the same reasons you see now,” 50 said. “He participated with different artists for the Black vote. And I’m going, ‘nah, I ain’t gonna put myself in that position.’ ‘Cause I don’t know what I’d have to do to recover from that.”

When asked if Wayne was offered money for his recent endorsement, the “Power” actor was confident that he was.

“Yeah, I’m sure,” the G-Unit boss said. “Easily, he got paid.”

50 Cent concluded, by assuring he did not receive any money from the Trump team for his tax-related critiques of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.