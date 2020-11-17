Ariana Grande Hits The Laboratory In New Music Video For ’34+35′

Ariana Grande just dropped the music video for her saucy new single “34+35”.

Grande hits the laboratory in the vid, which has been directed by Director X, with the singer leading a team of scientists who bring a robot to life.

The track is taken from Grande’s latest album Positions, which was released on Oct. 30.

Grande recently spoke about the explicit lyrics for her new release in an interview with Zach Sang.

The singer said of the song, “I just think it’s ridiculous, so funny and stupid.”

Adding, “We heard the strings that sounded so Disney and orchestral, and full and pure. And I was just like, ‘Yo, what’s the dirtiest-possible, most opposing lyric that we could write to this?'”