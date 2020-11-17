George Clooney Reflects On His Most Iconic Movie Roles

From “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” to “Michael Clayton” to “The Descendants”, George Clooney is looking back at some of his most iconic movie roles.

As a part of his GQ Icon of the Year feature, the actor, 59, broke down his favourites while sharing some behind-the-scenes insights from set.

While filming “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”, Clooney says he improvised that hilarious “hick” dance.

RELATED: George Clooney Talks Family, Directing And Why He Wouldn’t Bring A ‘Knife To A Gunfight’ With Chrissy Teigen

“My goofy hick dance from ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ makes me laugh every time I see it,” he said. “There was a choreographer there who’d come up and say, ‘I’d like to talk to you about a dance.’ And I was like, ‘I kind of have my own dance I want to do.'”

The dance was so unexpected that Clooney says his directors, Joel and Ethan Coen, laughed so hard it had to be edited out of the film.

Before signing on to the “Ocean’s” trilogy, Clooney admits he had to bribe his co-star Julia Roberts to do the film.

RELATED: George Clooney Totally Ruined David Oyelowo’s ‘Mind-Blowingly Moving’ Moment At The White House With Barack Obama

“I remember Julia, I didn’t know her… I’d never met her, and she was making $20 million a film, and we had just talked Brad [Pitt] into doing it, and Matt [Damon] into doing it, and we wanted Julia to do it. So I put a $20 bill on a script and sent it to her and I said, ‘I hear you get 20 a picture now,” he recalled. “She was spectacular to work with.”

On starring in “The Descendants” with Shailene Woodley, Clooney says she was “more than a professional” and admits he still considers her his eldest daughter.

“She is a dear,” Clooney said. “Someone I dearly love.”

Clooney also discussed his crime film “Out Of Sight” with Jennifer Lopez, his time on “Good Night, and Good Luck” and “Midnight Sky”.