Conan O’Brien Ending TBS Late Night Show, Moving To HBO Max Weekly Variety Show

Conan O’Brien is going weekly.

Deadline reports that the late-night host is ending his nightly TBS talk show “Conan” and will be moving to streamer HBO Max for a new weekly variety show.

“Conan” has aired since 2010 and will come to an end with the finale of its 10th season in June 2021.

The host previously fronted “Late Night”, followed by a short tenure on “The Tonight Show”.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’” O’Brien joked in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

In 2019, “Conan” was retooled from an hourlong show into a tighter half-hour, and had previously been renewed through 2022.

“Twenty-eight years is a monumental achievement in late-night television,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials.”