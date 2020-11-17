Ryan Phillippe Took His Son On An Adventure To Find Space Aliens For His 17th Birthday

Ryan Phillippe got pretty creative for his son’s 17th birthday.

Appearing Tuesday on “Live With Kelly and Ryan”, the actor revealed the space alien-themed adventure he took his son Deacon on to celebrate the occasion.

“We did some rock climbing and this and that. I had rented an alien-themed Airbnb and then revealed to him that the actual intent of our trip was to try to make contact with alien civilization,” he said, according to People.

“Oh my gosh, did you?” Kelly Ripa asked.

“We didn’t,” Phillippe admitted, but explained that the plan was to use an app that’s “supposed to take you through steps that increase the chances of making contact.”

He continued, “The problem is we went too deep into Joshua Tree and lost signal. So we couldn’t use the app.”

The trip was still a success, though. Phillippe said, “We did lay out — in the middle of the night, we laid in the rocks and had a great father-and-son bonding moment. But no alien contact.”

Phillippe shared photos from the trip on his Instagram account last month.