Lizzo Says ‘Fame Only Puts A Magnifying Glass’ On Your Problems

Lizzo has advice to share regarding fame and fortune.

The “Truth Hurts” songstress recently took to TikTok and spoke candidly about her personal struggles. She told her fans how the “magnifying glass” of fame only extenuates one’s problems.

“Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the s**t that you already have,” she said in the video. “If that s**t is f**ked up, you’re just gonna have even more magnified f**ked up s**t situations where it doesn’t even seem valid or like you’re even like supposed to feel that way so it f**ks you up even more because you feel super f**king ungrateful.”

“So, I’m just telling everyone now, anyone who has internal issues or has like any type of self problems that they need to work out, work out now,” Lizzo explained. “Because money, fame or success or even getting older doesn’t really fix that s**t.

Lizzo left listeners with a plea to conquer their inner demons.

“Do the inner work,” she insisted. “No matter where you are, it’s always going to haunt you like a f**king ghost.”