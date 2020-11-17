Selena Gomez Says She ‘Got So Angry’ That Her Mental Health Story Was ‘Twisted Into So Many Different Things’

Going public with her mental health struggles wasn’t easy for Selena Gomez.

In a new conversation with her mom Mandy Teefey for the newsletter The Newsette, the pop singer opens up about sharing her anxiety and depression publicly.

“For me, I had to give up social media… so I would go through these periods when I wouldn’t [use my accounts],” she said, according to E! News. “But I got so angry that my story was twisted into so many different things. The first time I posted [again], I was like, ‘I claim my own story, so if you don’t hear it from me, then it’s not true. Did I go and get help? Yes I did. But I’m not ashamed. I feel better and I feel like I can understand a lot of things now.'”

She added, “I think that was my moment when I knew [nobody] was going to take my story away from me. And I really do believe that I made the circle, if you will, of making the media look like s–t if they’re making fun of someone who has mental health issues.”

Talking about why she feels it’s important to share her mental health struggles, Gomez said, “I don’t really care what people think about me. On my own social media, I got to tell the truth. And once I started claiming my own name, I think people understood my mental health journey.”

The singer continued, “Now I get to support other people, and with the Rare Impact Fund, we’re pledging to donate $100 million in 10 years to mental health causes, so now I get to talk more openly about mental health to hopefully help others.”

Gomez added that getting support from her family has also helped make her happy.

“It’s so nice to be so close to them,” she said. “I’m just a girl with a regular family… people fighting over something, someone yelling, someone playing games… it just feels good. I’m definitely most at peace right now, just being with people that I love that don’t want anything from me.”