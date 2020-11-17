Shawn Mendes Gets Candid About His Romantic Relationship With Camila Cabello: ‘A Lot Happens When You Fall In Love For The First Time’

Shawn Mendes is opening up about his relationship with Camila Cabello in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

The Canadian singer reveals he was worried about being the “weak man” in a relationship, but soon learned that being honest about himself and his true feelings was the best way forward for the couple. Some of that honesty included being open about struggling with anxiety.

“I have always considered myself a really vulnerable guy – I was the guy who wrote ‘In My Blood’. I’m the guy who talks about anxiety. I’m cool, I’m sensitive, I’m vulnerable, I always thought of myself that way until I had a girlfriend who I was so serious about, then I realized how much I was scared of being the weak man,” the 22-year-old explains.

“I went through a month where I couldn’t really even communicate with her because I was struggling with anxiety and I didn’t want her to see me weak. And I was on the verge of ruining our relationship,” he says. “And then when you come out on the other end and you’re like, ‘Listen, I’m struggling here, it’s hard for me to even say this to you.’ And everything starts building and growing and getting stronger, and the, and the roots fortify, and you look around and you’re like, ‘Oh s***.’ Bravery. That’s bravery. That’s strength.”

Learning how to love and accept himself was something Mendes had to accomplish in order to not only be a strong partner, but a strong brother and friend.

“You can not be the best version of a son or a brother or a boyfriend or a friend to anybody if you’re not constantly there for you, and you’re watching out for you and you’re checking in on your heart and your space and your energy,” he shares. “And the closer you get to that clarity and that freedom within you, the more space you have for everybody else in your life.”

He continues: “I think that that was something that really happened over that period too, especially with Camila and I, is that we started giving ourselves a lot more time, which then allowed us to give everything more time and space, if that makes sense.”

“Work on your self love as much as you’re working on your love for everyone else, more,” he adds. “Because the more you’re cool with you, and the more you love yourself, the better you’re going to be for the people in your life.”

But it’s not just learning to love himself that has benefitted the singer. Falling in love with Cabello has given Mendes a brand new perspective on life and the recording process for his new album, Wonder.

“A lot happens when you fall in love for the first time, because you have you really feel this support, this grounded, ‘Hey, if everything goes away, I’m going to be okay.’ It’s perspective, and it’s beautiful,” he reveals. “And it really allows you to be like, ‘Okay, well, if I’m going to do this, I might as well be doing it for the right reasons and really, really, really enjoying it.’ Otherwise, I’d just rather watch movies with you all day.”