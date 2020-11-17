Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Taking ‘Extended Time Off’ From The Band For ‘Private Medical Reasons’

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson is taking a step back from the girl group.

RELATED: Little Mix Bring The Fire In New ‘Sweet Melody’ Music Video

On Tuesday, a representative for the band said the 29-year-old will be taking “extended time off” for “private medical reasons.”

“We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time,” the statement continued.

RELATED: Little Mix Take A ‘Holiday’ With Danceable New Single

This shocking announcement comes nearly two weeks after Nelson pulled out of the finale of the group’s reality competition show, “Little Mix: The Search”.

The singer was also absent from the MTV EMAs, which she was supposed to co-host alongside her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

RELATED: Little Mix Performs Heavenly Cover Of Harry Styles’ ‘Falling’ On BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Nelson has also been noticeably absent from social media, having not shared anything since Oct. 31 despite the release of Little Mix’s sixth studio album Confetti on Nov. 6.