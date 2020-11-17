Gwen Stefani Takes Over The Holidays With An All-New Festive Tune ‘Here This Christmas’

Gwen Stefani is back with another Christmas song.

Ahead of the holiday season, “The Voice” coach is getting fans into the festive spirit with “Here This Christmas”.

The catchy tune was written and produced by Ryan Tedder and will be featured on the upcoming deluxe edition of her 2017 holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

“Here This Christmas” will also serve as the theme song for the Hallmark Channel’s annual “Countdown To Christmas” on W Network.

“Music, an absolutely fundamental component of the entire holiday experience, is central to Countdown to Christmas, and we have always wanted our own holiday theme song,” Michelle Vicary, EVP of programming at Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement. “Having this opportunity to harness the incredible talents of Gwen Stefani and (producer/writer) Ryan Tedder in the creation and recording of ‘Here This Christmas’ is a dream come true and I am confident the single will add a whole new dimension to our seasonal programming event and become an instant holiday hit.”

The deluxe edition of You Make It Feel Like Christmas is out now.