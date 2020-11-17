Hailey Bieber Sets The Record Straight On Her And Justin Bieber’s Relationship Timeline

Hailey Bieber is putting an end to all of the questions about how her relationship with Justin Bieber started.

The model, 23, joined Ashley Graham on her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast and got real about the Canadian hubby and their love.

When the couple first met, many questioned whether their relationship overlapped with the singer’s past with ex Selena Gomez. Bieber and Gomez split in late 2017, just weeks before he and Hailey were spotted packing on the PDA during a beach vacay.

Hailey and Justin were off-and-on between The Biebs’ time with Gomez.

“People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together,” Hailey explained.

She added, “Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out.”

The “Sorry” singer popped the question in July 2018 and they were married later that year at a courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018.

One year later, they celebrated with a lavish wedding ceremony with family and friends on Sept. 30, 2019.