Recut ‘Godfather Part III’ Gets First Trailer And Special Message From Francis Ford Coppola

Just when you thought you were out, they pull you back in.

On Tuesday, Paramount debuted the trailer for the new re-edited version of “The Godfather Part III”, now given the title “The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone”.

Director Francis Ford Coppola recut the film in accordance with his original intentions, including the new title, which he and author Mario Puzo had come up with when they were making the film.

In a special message that will introduce the film when it screens theatrically and on home video, Coppola explains the idea behind the new edit, which gives the movie a new beginning and ending, as well as shifting scenes around throughout.

“In musical terms, a coda is sort of like an epilogue. It’s a summing up, and that’s what we intended the film to be,” he says. “Many scenes have been re-positioned and the picture has been given I think a new life, which does in fact act as an illumination of what the two films meant.”

Despite receiving seven Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture, the third film in the “Godfather” series has not generally been as well-regarded as the classics that preceded it.

“The Godfather Coda” will premiere in select theatres on Dec. 4, before debuting on home video and digital on Dec. 8.