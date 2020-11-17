Maria Bakalova’s Mom ‘Was Crying For Maybe 2 Hours’ After Watching ‘Borat 2’

Maria Bakalova’s mom got quite emotional after watching “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”.

Bakalova made her late-night debut on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show”. The Bulgarian actress made a global splash after teaming up with Sacha Baron Cohen. She told James Corden how her family reacted to her performance in the mockumentary.

“My mom FaceTimed me after she watched the movie and she was so sad,” Bakalova said. “Her eyes were, like, full of tears. She was crying for maybe two hours and because she’s kind of masochist, obviously, she watched it twice and she was even more sad.”

Bakalova was among apporixmately 600 actors who auditioned for the part of Tutar. Believe it or not, she thought the audition listing was a gag at first.

“A friend of mine showed it for, like, a joke because I was extremely scared that this was something sketchy,” she said. “It’s not a real audition. They’re going to try to, like, do human trafficking on me.” For her first tape, Bakalova says she improvised a bit about praising one’s father for being the “best dad” due to his habit of providing his daughter with cigarettes and alcohol.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” premiered on Oct. 23 on Amazon Prime Video. It was met with generally favourable reviews from critics and, unsurprisingly, was met with controversy.