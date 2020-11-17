First Look At New ‘Tom & Jerry’ Movie, Chloe Grace Moretz On Her ‘Total Goofball’ Character

“Tom & Jerry” are back, baby.

The iconic cartoon duo is set to star in a new movie from Warner Bros. It will be the first time in nearly three decades since the animated cat-and-mouse pairing has hit the big screen. Their last theatrical release was 1992’s “Tom and Jerry: The Movie”.

“One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of ‘the wedding of the century,’ forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him,” Warner Bros. wrote in a press release. “The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself.”

“But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them,” the studio added. “An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.”

In the upcoming blend of live action and animation, Chloe Grace Moretz plays the wedding planner, and told People she had “so much fun” making the movie.

“I loved that she was a lot like Jerry,” Moretz said of her character, Kayla. “She was a girl who gunned for what she wanted to achieve but realizes that time and honesty is what will prevail in the end.”

Describing Kayla as “a total goofball which isn’t unlike myself,” Moretz revealed she’s a longtime Tom & Jerry fan.

“I’ve been watching the ‘Tom & Jerry’ cartoon for as long as I can remember,” she said. “It was a mainstay in my household growing up and we would always crowd around to watch their silly antics play out on screen!”

The biggest challenge she faced while making the film, she added, “was working opposite nothing being there,” since “Tom was a stick with a name tag (seriously) and for Jerry at least I had a little to-scale model of him. All in all it was very interesting to be able to improv opposite nothing and create with the animators and push the boundaries of what we could achieve.”

The new “Tom & Jerry” flick is set to premiere on March 5, 2021.