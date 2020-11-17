‘Tom And Jerry’ Are Back In First Theatrical Release In Nearly 30 Years

“Tom & Jerry” are back, baby.

The iconic cartoon duo is set to star in a new animated movie from Warner Bros. It will be the first time in nearly three decades since the cat-and-mouse pairing has hit the big screen. Their last theatrical release was 1992’s “Tom and Jerry: The Movie”.

“One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of ‘the wedding of the century,’ forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him,” Warner Bros. wrote in a press release. “The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself.”

“But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them,” the studio added. “An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.”

The new “Tom & Jerry” flick is set to premiere on March 5, 2021.