Angelina Jolie Loses Legal Bid To Disqualify Judge In Brad Pitt Divorce Case

Angelina Jolie has had her day in court, and it did not work out as she had hoped.

As the legal proceedings in her divorce from Brad Pitt continue to drag on, on Tuesday her attempt to have the judge in the case disqualified was denied.

The Superior Court of California in Orange County ruled that “Judge Ouderkirk is not disqualified from serving as a temporary judge in this case.”

Jolie had previously filed a motion claiming that the judge had “failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Respondent’s counsel.”

Subsequently, it was revealed that Jolie and Pitt had known Judge Ouderkirk for several years; in fact, he was the one who conducted their 2014 wedding, one of the few people in attendance.

According to the court’s decision, Jolie “failed to meet her burden of proof to show legal grounds exist for the disqualification of Judge Ouderkirk.