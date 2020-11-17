Megan Fox Opens Up About Her ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is head over heels for her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress, 34, opened up about her relationship with the rapper, 30, in the November issue of Nylon magazine, calling their love “once in a lifetime.”

“There’s never an attempt to control him on my end,” she shared. “It’s more that he looks to me to avoid his own self-destructive tendencies. And that’s where I’m useful because on his own and left to his own devices I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself.”

She added, “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

Fox also recalled the first time she “looked into his eyes,” admitting, “I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f**ked.”

Fox and Kelly began dating in June 2020, just weeks after she split from Brian Austin Green.

The “Transformer” actress and the “90210” alum were married for 10 years, they share three children, Bodhi, 6, Noah, 8, and Journey, 4.