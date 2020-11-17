Kelly Clarkson’s Cover Of ‘All This Love’ Gets JP Cooper’s Stamp Of Approval

Kelly Clarkson’s latest Kellyoke is getting love from JP Cooper.

The singer sang Cooper’s 2017 hit “All This Love” during Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and nailed the soulful tune.

“I got all this love, nothing to do with it now/ When you gonna come and get it? I can’t throw it out,” she belted. “I got all this love gathering dust in my house/ I got all this love, all this love.”

Following the performance, Cooper himself gave his stamp of approval.

“So this happened,” he wrote to Twitter. “@kellyclarkson covered ‘All this love’ on @KellyClarksonTV and smashed it of course!”

So this happened.. @kellyclarkson covered “All this love” on @KellyClarksonTV and smashed it of course!! https://t.co/xpjOstW8AQ — JP Cooper (@JPCooperMusic) November 17, 2020

In another tweet, Cooper called the cover “amazing.”