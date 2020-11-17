Beyoncé Drops Surprise Ivy Park Collection

Surprise! Beyoncé is dropping another Ivy Park collection. The superstar’s activewear line, Ivy Park with Adidas, will launch the second part of her Drip 2 collection, called Drip 2.2: Black Pack.

Just a few weeks ago the multi-talented artist released the Drip 2 collection, which sold out very quick. So if you missed out last time, this surprise line is another chance for you to scoop up the coveted pieces designed by Beyoncé. Check out the new range on the Adidas website.

The Black Is King creator shared campaign images on Instagram, rocking all of the new activewear, shoes and accessories from her line. Styles include lots of matching sets, sports bras, jackets, hoodies, leggings, bodysuits, dresses, bike shorts, belt bags and sneakers in black and tan.

Prices range from $25 to $200. Sizes are available in 2XS to XL (standard), 1X to 4X (plus size) and 3XS to 4XL (gender neutral).

Adidas began partnering with Beyoncé in 2019 for the relaunch of Ivy Park with the musician as creative partner. They released their first collection together in January 2020. The range was gifted to A-list stars such as Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian West.

You can shop the entire Ivy Park collection in Canada starting on Wednesday.

More From ET:

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Available Now – Macy’s, Amazon & More

Megan Thee Stallion On Launching Her Fashion Nova Line (Exclusive)

Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2020 on Amazon

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Launch Date for Her Skincare Line JLo Beauty

Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Are Loving These Earrings from Cuyana