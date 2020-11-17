Naomi Campbell Reposts Article Calling Tyra Banks ‘The Real Mean Girl’

Naomi Campbell is calling out Tyra Banks.

In a now-deleted post to her Instagram story, the model, 50, hinted at Banks being “the real mean girl” when she reposted an article from The Things titled, “Here’s Why Fans Are Starting To Think Tyra Banks Is The Real Mean Girl, Not Naomi Campbell.”

Before Campbell removed the post, many fans took notice of the shade. “Naomi Campbell is MESSY,” one user posted, while another wrote, “The Tyra vs Naomi beef will always have a special place in my heart.”

Both models have always had a competitive relationship. Banks, 46, even opened up about their past feud insisting it “wasn’t a rivalry” to The Wall Street Journal just last year.

“It wasn’t a rivalry, and I’m very sensitive to that word because a rivalry is with two equals to me, whereas one was very dominant,” Banks said at the time.

“She was a supermodel and I was just some new girl that got on a plane from Paris, and was studying fashion in magazines at a fashion library,” she continued. “I had a very painful early days in Paris. As much as I was booking every single fashion show, people didn’t know I was going home at night crying my eyes out because a woman that I was looking up to seemed like she just didn’t want me to be there, and was doing everything in her power to make me go away.”

On their famous confrontation in 2005 on “The Tyra Banks Show”, the host said, “One of the biggest wishes that I’ve ever had has come true. I had a conversation with Naomi Campbell. I got a lot of answers and it has started my healing from all of the devastating rumours and gossip and rivalry and pain that I’ve experienced. I’ve started to heal and I think Naomi has, too.”