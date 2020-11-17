James & Kimberly Van Der Beek Are Encouraging Fans To Donate Blood On 1-Year Anniversary Of Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly marked a sad anniversary on Tuesday — one year since she suffered a miscarriage that threatened her life.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kimberly wrote about the series of miscarriages she suffered over the past year, the first of which took place on Nov. 17, 2019.

“Tomorrow, Nov 17th marks one year after I was taken to the hospital after a 17-week miscarriage put my life on the line,” she wrote. “It took two hours to stabilize me. My life was saved by blood donors and hospital staff.”

“Tomorrow, Nov. 17th also marks the due date of a baby I met far too early as I had another miscarriage at 17 weeks along, June 14th,” she continued. “Blood transfusions saved my life a second time.”

“We are getting into the holidays and there’s been a lot of distress in the world,” she added, asking her followers to consider donating blood.

“If you’re healthy and motivated, please consider donating blood tomorrow or sometime soon. Please share far and wide and let’s fill those blood banks up for the holidays. THANK YOU DONORS!!! ❤️,” she concluded.

Her husband also addressed the the miscarriage on social media, sharing a post on Instagram Stories.

also shared his wife’s post on his Instagram Stories, writing in the caption: “Today is the one year anniversary of a brutal pregnancy loss… Please consider donating blood…. It saved @vanderkimberly’s life.”