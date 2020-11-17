‘The Voice’: Payge Turner & Ryan Berg Both Impress In Knockout Performances

Ryan Berg and Payge Turner faced off in the first round of Knockouts on Tuesday’s edition of “The Voice”.

The two singers offered a study in contrasts, with competing performances that were very different stylistically yet proved to be equally impressive to the coaches.

For her selection, Turner offered a soulful cover of Radiohead’s “Creep”, while Berg served up a cover of Drake White’s “Makin’ Me Look Good Again”, with an extra helping of country.

Both singers brought all four coaches to their feet, with Berg even bringing tears to Gwen Stefani’s eyes.

“The dynamics were perfect,” Kelly Clarkson said of Berg’s cover, with Blake Shelton using a movie metaphor to contrast the two performances.

“This is ‘Urban Cowboy’ and this is ‘Saturday Night Fever’,” he said.

It was up to Stefani to render the final judgement.

“You both deserve to be here,” she told the singers before announcing: “The winner of this Knockout is Payge.”