Lil Nas X Slams Haters For ‘Sexualizing’ His Makeup Collab With James Charles

Lil Nas X is clapping back at rude online comments “sexualizing” his recent appearance with YouTube makeup guru James Charles.

On Tuesday, Charles debuted his latest video, in which he performs one of his patented makeup makeovers on the “Old Town Road” singer.

“This collab was genuinely so much fun to film, I hope you guys love it,” Charles wrote in a tweet promoting the new video.

When the collab was featured in a tweet from Pop Crave, it was deluged with rude comments, some homophobic and others implying that, since they’re both gay men, there must have been something sexual going on.

Lil Nas X, however, was not having it.

“2 gay men can do things together without y’all sexualizing it,” he wrote in response to the comments.

Lil Nas X came out as gay in 2019, and revealed in an interview with The Guardian that coming out publicly was something he struggled with.

“The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret,” he said. “But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”

He added: “I 100 per cent want to represent the LGBT community [but] I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100 per cent want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super hard.”