It’s official: Michael B. Jordan is People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020.

The 26-year-old “Creed” star was revealed to be this year’s recipient of the magazine’s annual honour on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

Jordan greeted Kimmel onstage in a hazmat suit and took questions from viewers at home (with his voice disguised, of course) as they attempted to discern his identity before finally pulling off the mask for the big reveal.

“It’s a cool feeling,” Jordan tells People. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

Asked who will be the most excited about seeing him named Sexiest Man Alive, Jordan pointed to the women in his family, who “are definitely proud of this one. When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

People

Prior to the on-air revelation, Jimmy Kimmel shared some teases on Twitter, even letting sidekick Guillermo down easy by letting him know that “it’s not you.”